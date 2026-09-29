Demerdzhiev: Currently there are not so many signals and data about vote buying and controlled voting

„Currently there are not so many signals and data about vote buying and controlled voting. We are not observing these phenomena with the intensity that we have seen in previous elections. This in no way reduces our attention and the measures that we are taking“. This was stated by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev in connection with the preparations for the upcoming October 25 presidential and vice-presidential elections, quoted by bTV.

Special attention is being paid to the cyber environment and to events related to the electoral process that cross the boundaries of the law. According to the Minister of Interior, part of the criminal activity is increasingly being transferred to the Internet space, which requires monitoring and countermeasures to also cover this environment. “Some of the crime is transferred to the Internet, including that related to elections“, he pointed out. At the coordination meeting held today with the participation of the prosecutor's office, the Ministry of Interior, the State Agency for National Security and the Central Election Commission, the measures taken and the organization for the lawful conduct of the electoral process were discussed.

The Minister of the Interior also commented on the upcoming official welcoming of the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil. “We are witnessing something unprecedented - the mortal remains of a Bulgarian king are returning to our country to be laid to rest in the lands of his ancestors. The significance of this event can hardly be assessed at the moment“, said Minister Demerdzhiev.

He recalled that the return of the remains of Tsar Samuil has been underway for years, and the successful result was achieved thanks to the good interaction between Bulgaria and Greece and active diplomatic work. The official welcome will be on October 3 at 12:30 pm at the “Knyaz Alexander I“ square in front of the Princely Palace in Sofia, after which the remains will be laid to rest in the “Saint Sophia“ church.

Minister Demerdzhiev called on citizens to join the ceremony and show their respect for the Bulgarian ruler. “We have an occasion to pay tribute to Tsar Samuil. I call on citizens to come to welcome him and lay him where he belongs“, he said.

The Minister of the Interior also indicated that the Ministry of the Interior is taking all necessary measures for security and the protection of public order. Earlier today, a working meeting was held at the Prime Minister's office with the institutions involved in the preparation and holding of the ceremony.