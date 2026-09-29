Yavor Kuyumdzhiev: These fuel prices are because of the wars in Ukraine and Iran. Until they end, nothing will change

The price of oil today is the same because two wars are being fought. In one war, the Strait of Hormuz was closed and an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia was blown up, while in the other war we have two countries competing to destroy refineries, which in turn led to a lack of diesel and Russia started importing diesel from India and Kazakhstan. This was stated on Nova News by former Deputy Minister of Energy Yavor Kuyumdzhiev, quoted by novini.bg.

He praised the thermal power plants in Bulgaria, which, according to him, have started burning not only coal, but also other alternative fuels, for which they deserve congratulations, since it is precisely because of them that we continue to “function“.

Regarding fuel compensation, Kuyumdzhiev explained that there are no measures that would reduce prices.

“All these measures are palliative – they will not affect either fuel or food. These prices are because of the two wars. Until they are finished, nothing will change“, he stressed.

He added that currently no government is able to deal with today's fuel crisis, except by handing out money, but provided that there is money.

“The only measure that may have worked is in the Netherlands, where they provided incentives for car-free travel, and called for the use of urban and intercity transport“, he said.

In conclusion, Yavor Kuyumdzhiev expressed his expectation that the derogation for “Lukoil“ will be extended after October 29.