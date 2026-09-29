I want to thank everyone who contributed to this happening, as well as the current government. This is an undoubtedly great success for the Bulgarian state and for Bulgarian diplomacy. He said this in "Face to Face" on bTV, the president of Bulgaria in the period 2012-2017, Rosen Plevneliev, in connection with the information that the mortal remains, which are believed to belong to Tsar Samuil, will be handed over to Bulgaria from Greece this week, quoted by novini.bg.

He also commented on the scandal that erupted with a declaration against Russia by 50 countries in the UN - mainly from the EU, in which Bulgaria is also listed. President Iliana Yotova posted on Facebook that the declaration was not signed because a signature was not required.

I am in complete shock after the second blunder of Bulgarian diplomacy. It has already acquired galactic proportions when the Bulgarian president had to explain that he had nothing to do with this declaration, and the funniest and most pitiful were those from "Progressive Bulgaria", when they came out to explain the same thing. This is a terrible downfall of Bulgarian diplomacy, this is a terribly dishonest position and an extremely dishonest approach to our partners, Plevneliev said.

There is nothing in this declaration that any reasonable and democratically thinking person can dispute. I am in complete shock that this is happening. In this case, the Foreign Ministry is not to blame, the responsibility lies with the president. Bulgaria has scored a terrible own goal with this situation, we are entering isolation, they no longer trust us. This will lead to negative results. When there is no trust, there are fewer strategic investments and the worst thing is that Bulgaria isolates itself and can become prey to other geopolitical interests. We are positioning ourselves somewhere in a corner and this is a very grave sin of Bulgarian diplomacy, the president emphasized /in the period 2012-2017/.

The presidential elections are like a new September 9, when it will be decided whether communists, their children and their relatives take all the power. No country has ever become richer when it was governed by populists. Bulgaria is currently in the Greek scenario – I do not see long-term thinking, I do not see strategic thinking in this government that would lead our economy to a higher level of income. I foresee a slowdown in economic development and a freeze in incomes – I do not see adequate measures from the government, said Rosen Plevneliev.