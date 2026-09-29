After the support for Yotova: Zhivko Todorov showed a signed resignation as mayor. And asked for a vote of confidence

The mayor of Stara Zagora Zhivko Todorov asked for a vote of confidence from those present at a GERB party meeting, after being at the center of political reactions over the past week due to his publicly stated support for Iliyana Yotova in the presidential elections.

Todorov stated that the position he expressed was personal and did not commit GERB to it. He emphasized that the party is not nominating its own candidate in the presidential elections and that he sees no contradiction in his having the freedom to express his personal opinion, informs novini.bg.

The Stara Zagora mayor rejected the claims that he has reoriented politically or that his position is related to a future political career. "I have never been a person who has aspired to positions. I have never sought any political gain. My relations with everyone in politics have been, first and foremost, human," he said.

Todorov also defended the thesis that a mayor should work with representatives of different political forces. "The mayor is elected directly by the citizens. Then, in the Municipal Council, he must work with all the parties he can to adopt the municipal budget, to make sure that the municipality moves forward," he said.

According to him, normal dialogue with a political opponent should not be perceived as betrayal. "Talking normally, more humanly, with someone else about politics, this already comes across as almost heretical. I really don't understand this kind of politics," said the mayor of Stara Zagora.

He also rejected speculation about a possible new political project. "What haven't I read these days? When I get information from the media, I just say to myself: "Well, did I really say what they're writing? Am I the one they're portraying right now?" Todorov asked himself, adding that he doesn't understand the "political cannibalism" he's currently observing.

In one of the strongest moments of his speech, Todorov showed a signed resignation. "Here's my resignation as mayor. I've signed it and I'll ask you for a vote of confidence today," he said.

Todorov called on those present to vote for him and said that he wanted to continue together. His words were followed by quite eloquent thunderous applause.

After him, GERB leader Boyko Borisov took the floor, defending Todorov and stating that his position did not constitute an action against the party.

Borisov showed two photos with Todorov from 2006 to emphasize their long-standing relationship. "And someone thinks they can intrigue me in the party with such things," said the GERB leader.

Borisov emphasized that decisions in GERB are made after deliberation and discussions.

“In GERB, we have always made decisions after many, many discussions“, he said.

According to him, Todorov did not take “a single step against the party“, but acted within the framework of his understanding of the work of a mayor.

Borisov also told about a case in which Iliyana Yotova helped the GERB mayor of Gabrovo after he called her. According to him, Yotova then assisted in resolving an emerging problem.

He emphasized that if GERB had nominated its own presidential candidate pair, the situation would have been different. “If there had been a candidate in the presidential pair from GERB, there would have been no scandal“, Borisov said.

The GERB leader criticized the government for its helplessness in dealing with pressing problems in society, including the "Basket with Care" initiative, fuel prices and their tax policy, including the part with the proposals for homemade rakia.