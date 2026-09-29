The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the acting head of the Embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia in Sofia

The acting head of the Embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia (RSM) in Sofia was summoned today to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) due to the refusal of the competent local institutions to allow the entry of the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad, Angel Georgiev, to the RSM on September 27, the MFA reported on the department's website, quoted by novini.bg.

The purpose of the visit was to attend a hearing on the case against our compatriot Iva Mihailova in Kochani the next day, in his capacity as a member of a Bulgarian parliamentary delegation, the statement said.

During the meeting, an explanation was requested regarding Skopje's motives for taking such actions at this time, given the unhindered entry of Mr. Georgiev into the territory of the Republic of Macedonia in the previous months on the same occasion, the Foreign Ministry informed. The Bulgarian side clearly stated that it considers such an approach as provocative, the statement also said.