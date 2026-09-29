Boyko Borisov: We are not nominating a presidential candidate because we destroyed their "I to you, you to me" scheme

Zhivko Todorov has not taken a single step against the party, but has learned during these 20 years. This was stated at a briefing in Stara Zagora by GERB leader Boyko Borisov, quoted by "Focus".

We recall that earlier today the mayor of Stara Zagora stated "I always carry my resignation in my back pocket - I signed it and I want a vote of confidence".

According to Borisov, Todorov has never acted against the party, but in accordance with his understanding of being a mayor. He even showed a photo of the two from 2006 to reinforce their understanding. "Someone thinks they can create intrigue in our party", the GERB leader was categorical.

The presidential elections and why does GERB not have a candidate?

"We are not nominating a candidate because we have destroyed their scheme - "I for you, you for me". Yotova puts Gyurov, then Kandev comes. If we had a presidential candidate pair, there would be no scandal", Borisov said, adding that the lack of a presidential candidate from GERB makes Yotova and Gyurov competitors. According to him, otherwise, the two would have united against them.

He congratulated the head of state for choosing Andrey Gyurov as acting prime minister and added that he would have done the same.

"Iliyana Yotova invited several people from our party to her initiative committee and they all called me to ask what to do. I have one principle - unsolicited support is not given", Boyko Borisov emphasized.

He told about a problem that arose with a mayor in Gabrovo, when he personally called President Yotova and she provided him with assistance.