NA hears Demerdzhiev on the barriers and flights

The National Assembly will hear the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev on the public procurement for the installation of barriers and for the information related to the financing of the flights of the leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski. The hearing was requested by deputies from “Progressive Bulgaria“ and the plenary session will begin.

Demerdzhiev will answer questions about the expenses paid for Peevski's flights, their invoicing and the persons who made the payments. Among the topics are also data on persons related to them. The reason for the hearing was allegations of vicious practices in public procurement for guardrails and the possible diversion of funds from them to financing flights.

In a position sent to the media, the MRF stated that they would submit two requests for a hearing to the Minister of the Interior. The first coincides with the proposal already submitted by “Progressive Bulgaria“, and the second is related to pre-trial proceedings for an annex to a contract for the production of personal documents.

“In order to guarantee full transparency“, the MRF will also submit a second request for a hearing, states the position sent on behalf of Delyan Peevski.

The same position makes allegations about companies owned or controlled by Ivan Demerdzhiev and his wife, which, according to the submitters, own a total of 411 properties. These allegations are part of the stated political request and do not constitute an established fact under a judicial act.

Other opposition parties are also expected to submit proposals for the inclusion of additional items on the agenda. The preliminary program of the parliament also includes a second vote on amendments to the Law on the Commercial Register and the Register of Non-Profit Legal Entities, as well as a first vote on amendments to the Law on Protection from the Harmful Effects of Chemical Substances and Mixtures.

Sources: BNR Novinite