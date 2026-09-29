Important news in FAKTI on 29.09.2026

What will we give to Greece for the relics of Tsar Samuil

„The return of the relics of Tsar Samuil to Bulgaria is an epochal event, and the agreement reached shows that diplomacy is yielding results". This was commented on the air of NOVA NEWS by the researcher of the Bulgarian Middle Ages and lecturer at the Faculty of History of Sofia University, Prof. Hristo Matanov.

Minister Demerdjiev: Our ambition is to have our own firefighting helicopters

„Better preparation, interaction between institutions and better technical equipment are the way we can respond to climate change and extreme events". This was stated by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdjiev, quoted by Nova TV. He commented on the work of the new training center for firefighters and rescuers in the Blagoevgrad village of Pokrovnik, which will enable Bulgarian, Greek and Serbian employees to exchange experience and improve their interaction.

According to him, the results of the work of the fire services this year show that our country is moving in the right direction. Demerdzhiev pointed out that a lot of effort has been made to detect and extinguish fires more quickly. “Tasks were set very quickly and the professional leadership of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ responded adequately”, said the Minister of Internal Affairs. He pointed out that drones have also been actively used this year, with which outbreaks can be detected in their initial stages.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the acting head of the Embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia in Sofia

The acting head of the Embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia (RNM) in Sofia was summoned today to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) regarding the refusal of the competent local institutions to allow the entry of the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad, Angel Georgiev, to the RNM on September 27. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the department's website, quoted by novini.bg.

Boiko Borisov: We did not nominate a candidate for president because we destroyed their scheme "Me to you, you to me"

Zhivko Todorov has not taken a single step against the party, but has learned during these 20 years. This was stated at a briefing in Stara Zagora by GERB leader Boyko Borisov, quoted by "Focus".

Plevneliev: Bulgaria is currently in the Greek scenario, I do not see a strategic thought in this government

I want to thank everyone who contributed to this happening, as well as the current government. This is an indisputably great success for the Bulgarian state and for Bulgarian diplomacy. He said this in "Face to Face" on bTV, the president of Bulgaria in the period 2012-2017, Rosen Plevneliev, in connection with the information that the mortal remains, which are believed to belong to Tsar Samuil, will be handed over to Bulgaria from Greece this week, quoted by novini.bg.

He also commented on the scandal that erupted with a declaration against Russia by 50 countries in the UN - mainly from the EU, in which Bulgaria is also listed. President Iliana Yotova posted on Facebook that the declaration was not signed because a signature was not required.

I am in complete shock after the second blunder of Bulgarian diplomacy. It has already acquired galactic proportions when the Bulgarian president had to explain that he had nothing to do with this declaration, and the funniest and most pitiful were those from "Progressive Bulgaria", when they came out to explain the same thing. This is a terrible downfall of Bulgarian diplomacy, this is a terribly dishonest position and an extremely dishonest approach towards our partners, Plevneliev said.

After the support for Yotova: Zhivko Todorov showed a signed resignation as mayor. And asked for a vote of confidence

The mayor of Stara Zagora Zhivko Todorov asked for a vote of confidence from those present at a GERB party meeting, after being at the center of political reactions over the past week due to his publicly stated support for Iliyana Yotova in the presidential elections.

Yavor Kuyumdjiev: These fuel prices are because of the wars in Ukraine and Iran. Until they end, nothing will change

The price of oil today is the same because there are two wars going on. In one war, the Strait of Hormuz was closed and an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia was blown up, while in the other war, we have two countries competing to destroy refineries, which in turn led to a shortage of diesel and Russia started importing diesel from India and Kazakhstan. This was stated on Nova News by the former Deputy Minister of Energy Yavor Kuyumdzhiev, quoted by novini.bg.

Regional Minister Shishkov revealed schemes for the renovation of blocks of flats in Lovech and Asenovgrad

The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has identified cases of abuse of funds intended for the renovation of residential blocks in Asenovgrad and Lovech. This was announced by the regional minister, arch. Ivan Shishkov in “Face to face“ on bTV, quoted by novini.bg.

Demerdjiev: At the moment there are not so many signals and data about vote buying and controlled voting

„At the moment there are not so many signals and data about vote buying and controlled voting. We do not observe these phenomena with the intensity that we have seen in previous elections. This in no way reduces our attention and the measures that we are taking“. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev in connection with the preparations for the upcoming October 25 presidential and vice-presidential elections, quoted by bTV.

The Cabinet decided: Electric scooters now with registration in municipalities

The government has adopted new rules for the registration of individual electric vehicles in municipalities, Nova TV reports. The regulation determines how the registration will be carried out, what documents the owners will have to submit and what information will be stored about the vehicles.

Municipalities will keep a register that will contain data on both registered individual electric vehicles and their owners. The obligations of mayors during registration are also defined.

The new rules regulate the entire process – from the initial registration of the vehicle to changes in already declared circumstances, termination of registration and its subsequent restoration.

Farmers: Bulgaria has the capacity to produce more food than it consumes, but still relies on imports

Farmers' costs are increasing, competition is intensifying, and the market struggle is becoming increasingly difficult. This was announced by Georgi Stoyanov, chairman of the Bulgarian Farmers' Union, during a forum – Farmers and Markets – competitive through sustainability“, organized by the union today at the “Intercontinental Sofia“ hotel. According to Stoyanov, it is not enough for farmers to just produce good raw materials. If they do not participate in the next stages - storage, processing, distribution, creating their own brand and direct sales, a large part of the added value remains outside their farms, he said. According to him, farmers must build working partnerships that guarantee the producer a better position and a real share of the value of the final product.

"We Continue the Change" files a report with the CPC for a conflict of interest of the MP from the PB Slavi Vassilev

"We Continue the Change“ files a report with the Commission for Combating Corruption with data on the presence of private interest and failure to fulfill the obligation to declare by the MP Slavi Vassilev Vassilev from the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria“. This was reported by the press center of Asen Vassilev's party.

In the report, based on the Anti-Corruption Act (ACA), the commission is referred to data that justify conducting an inspection to establish a conflict of interest in relation to a person holding a high public office.

The justification for the report is that on 23.09.2026, the National Assembly repealed its Decision of 31.10.2025, which imposed a temporary ban on the export and intra-community supplies of petroleum products (diesel and aviation fuel). During the plenary session, MP Slavi Vassilev actively participated in the debate with a statement in support of the repeal, arguing that the measure will help fuel traders. In the subsequent vote, he voted “for“.

As can be seen from a reference in the Commercial Register and the Register of Non-Profit Legal Entities, which also confirms media revelations by BIRD.BG, the commercial company "East Petroleum" EOOD was established on 31.01.2025 with the sole owner of the capital and manager Slavi Vassilev Vassilev. The company's business explicitly includes wholesale and retail trade in oil and oil products, including export.

According to Article 145 of the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, which has the rank of a law, published in the State Gazette and adopted by the current National Assembly, when introducing draft laws, making a statement or voting in a plenary session or in a committee, a member of parliament with a private interest in the issue under discussion within the meaning of the law on combating corruption among persons holding public offices is obliged to declare it.

Slavi Vassilev's company “East Petroleum“ EOD, by its business scope, is for import and export of petroleum products. So he must explain why he did not declare this circumstance when he defended a decision to lift the ban on the export of petroleum products, which will contribute to an increase in the price of diesel and probably other fuels.

27 presidential candidate pairs in the October elections

Finally, in the elections on October 25, there will be 27 presidential candidate pairs, nominated by 20 initiative committees and 7 parties. This was announced at a briefing by the CEC spokesperson Stoyanka Balova, quoted by bTV.

Income from abroad and property abroad are subject to declaration

The National Revenue Agency reminds citizens who are local individuals and have received income from abroad in 2025 and/or are owners of property abroad of the need to declare them.

Peevski: There should be answers very soon - the whole truth about my flights. The whole truth about the barriers

Ivan Demerdzhiev promised that there will be answers very soon. That's right, Mr. Demerdzhiev! And I say this - there must be answers very soon - the whole truth about my flights, which is clear and categorical! The whole truth about the barriers! Who, what and with whom did he do, steal and misuse?

Nearly 16 tons of food and over 6200 liters of drinks were seized in Pleven

Nearly 16 tons of food and over 6200 liters of drinks that did not meet regulatory requirements were found by inspectors from the Regional Directorate for Food Safety (ODBH) – Pleven during an inspection of a wholesale food warehouse in the city. The inspection was carried out jointly with employees of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs – Pleven after receiving a signal, the press center of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency announced.

Checks for the real purchase prices of production from Bulgarian producers begin

Checks for the real purchase prices at which production from Bulgarian producers is purchased are beginning. This was announced by the Chairperson of the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) Maya Manolova during the second day of the three-day forum “Farmers and Markets – competitive through sustainability“, organized by the Bulgarian Farmers' Union.

Bulgaria, Greece and Romania with an action plan for 25 key transport projects along the Aegean Sea - Danube - Black Sea axis

Bulgaria, Greece and Romania are moving from political coordination to joint planning and implementation of specific cross-border transport projects along three directions between the Aegean Sea, the Danube and the Black Sea. Within the framework of a high-level meeting in Brussels on the topic of "Friends of South-East Europe: Overcoming the Gaps Together", the Ministers of Transport Georgi Peev, Christos Dimas, Ionel Scriosteanu, State Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure of Romania, together with the European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Zidzikostas, the Coordinator for the European Transport Corridor "Baltic Sea - Black Sea - Aegean Sea" Mario Mauro, the Coordinator for the European Transport Corridor "Rhine-Danube" Margarida Marques, and the Vice-President of the European Investment Bank Robert de Groot signed an action plan. It is in implementation of the memorandum of understanding between the governments of the three countries on enhanced cross-border cooperation within the framework of the Black Sea-Aegean Corridor Platform, signed on December 3, 2025.

DB proposes: 1000 euros in a personal investment account "Badeshte" for every newborn Bulgarian from January 1, 2027. VIDEO

“Democratic Bulgaria” proposes that the state invest 1,000 euros in an individual “Future” account for every newborn baby from January 1, 2027. The bill provides for the money to grow as a personal investment asset, to which the family can constantly add funds, but the account will remain inviolable until the child grows up and turns 60.

IPB asks who produces the new guardrails, how much they cost and whether they are of high quality and safe

We are currently witnessing a paradox with potentially costly consequences - on the ground a large-scale replacement of protective barriers on the roads is underway, while in the offices a new Regulation on guardrails with completely new technical requirements has been being developed for 5 months. This is stated in the position of the Institute for Road Safety (IPB).

Experts questioned the quality of the crash barriers in our country

Doubts about the certification and quality of the crash barriers on Bulgarian roads were expressed by the Chairman of the Management Board of the Scientific and Technical Union for Transport Yasen Ishev and the Director of the Institute for Transport Infrastructure Dr. Eng. Hristo Grozdanov. On the air of NOVA NEWS, the two raised questions about the testing of safety systems, control during their installation and competition between manufacturers.

Rakia producers warn of protests

The proposal to fine individuals if they possess rakia produced by someone else is written in a contradictory manner. This is the opinion of leading economists and financiers. The texts will be corrected, but this did not reassure the owners of brandy cauldrons in our country, Nova TV reported.

Fiscal Council insists on a cautious budget in 2027

The Fiscal Council recommends a more cautious approach in planning the state budget for 2027 due to growing external risks and a global economic slowdown. The institution has reviewed the Autumn Macroeconomic Forecast of the Ministry of Finance and expresses serious reservations about some of the assumptions made in it.

Kostadinov from Silistra: I talk to every Bulgarian citizen, because that is where the answer to every question about Bulgaria is

The presidential candidate of “Vazrazhdane”, Kostadin Kostadinov, presented five main priorities during his visit to the city of Silistra.

Christmas bonus paid in November

Social support from the state is in focus in the Council of Ministers. The government, employers, unions and the civil sector are discussing the creation of a Code of Social Support, which would unite all social benefits. The goal is more visible rights and more accessible support for those in need. According to the Minister of Finance Galab Donev, who opened the discussion, an adequate system must be created to guarantee protection for people.