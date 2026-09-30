Road conditions: border traffic and repairs

There is intensive truck traffic at the exit from Bulgaria through the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint and the "Lesovo" border checkpoint. Traffic is normal at the points with Romania, Greece, Serbia and North Macedonia, the Main Directorate of the "Border Police" announced. The ferries at Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich remain temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube River. Traffic is normal at the remaining points with Romania.

From 10:00 on September 30, the organization of traffic on the I-6 Sofia-Burgas road will change at the 473rd kilometer in the Aytos region. The reason is the repair of a toll frame. The passage in the lane from Burgas to Aytos will be narrowed, and cars will be allowed to pass in the free lane. If necessary, the traffic will be regulated by the “Traffic Police“ and employees of the Burgas Regional Road Administration.

Restrictions on the main routes

On the “Hemus“ motorway between km 1+240 and km 8+500 in the direction of Varna, a maximum speed of 90 km/h has been introduced due to the unsatisfactory condition of the pavement. Trucks over 12 tons can only drive in the emergency lane. The restriction is in effect until September 30.

On the “Maritsa“ motorway in the direction of the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint Traffic on two sections is being conducted in one lane due to repairs to expansion joints on a bridge structure and an agricultural underpass. The speed there is limited to 50 km/h. The repairs are due by September 30.

The “Vrbishki“ pass is closed to all motor vehicles. On road II-16 in the area of Bov station, traffic is two-way in one lane. On road III-811 between Slivnitsa and Rakita, it is being phased into one lane due to major repairs. Restrictions continue on other sections, including in the area of Vratsa-Mezdra, Yana station-Botevgrad and Kresna.

Poor conditions for tourism in the highlands

The mountain rescue service defines the conditions for tourism as poor. Strong to gusty winds from the east-northeast are expected in the mountains, and in the southern massifs rain and snow are possible above about 2,200 meters. In the higher parts, temperatures are lower and visibility may deteriorate.

Fire and traffic police

In one day, fire teams responded to 156 accident reports and extinguished 101 fires. There were no deaths or injuries in the fires. Another 48 rescue and assistance operations were registered, as well as seven false calls, the General Directorate of “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ announced.

During the specialized police operation for compliance with the Road Traffic Act, 16,036 motor vehicles and 19,358 drivers and passengers were checked. 4660 tickets and 396 acts were drawn up.

„During the past day, a total of 22 drivers were identified who got behind the wheel after drinking alcohol“, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

Of these, 13 had a concentration between 0.5 and 1.2 per mille, and nine - with over 1.2 per mille. Four drivers were identified after using narcotic substances or their analogues. Three drivers refused an alcohol test, and two - a drug test.

Sources: Dir.bg, Channel 7, BTA