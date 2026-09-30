Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, September 30: Yellow code for strong winds in five regions

A yellow code for strong winds has been announced for tomorrow in the regions of Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Haskovo and Kardzhali. The forecast indicates northeasterly gusts with speeds up to about 90 km/h, mostly in Eastern and Southeastern Bulgaria. BNT indicates six regions in its headline, but the text itself lists five.

In the rest of the country, the wind will be moderate, also from the northeast. Sunny weather will prevail, but before noon there will be more clouds over the southern regions, and isolated precipitation is possible mainly in the southeastern part. Maximum temperatures will be between 19 and 24 degrees, with Sofia and the Black Sea coast around 20 degrees.

Strong wind at sea and in the mountains

Dangerously strong wind is also expected along the sea coast. There will be places with precipitation along the southern coast. In the mountains, the wind will be strong and stormy from the east-northeast, and in the massifs of Southern Bulgaria there will be light rain.

In the higher parts, where temperatures will be around zero, precipitation will be snow.

Cooling and conditions for frost

In the coming days, temperatures are expected to drop, especially the minimum ones. In some places, mainly in Western Bulgaria, there will be frost conditions.

In Eastern Bulgaria and along the Black Sea coast, it will remain very windy until Saturday, with a temporarily strong northerly wind. Rainfall is also expected, which will be more significant in the southeastern regions. In the rest of the country, sunny but cool weather for the beginning of October will prevail. Slight warming is expected on Sunday.

Sources: BNT