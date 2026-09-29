Ninova: What about irresponsibility and indifference to real problems? Is there a prime minister in the country?

Radev is deafeningly silent! About all the scandals in the country.

Not a word about the insane law on rakia, about the destruction of the Shipka monument. Complete silence about the obscurantist tax laws that even tax food vouchers. No comment on the galloping prices, despite the "grandiose" measures he took. No position on Yotova's disgrace with the declaration at the UN. Nothing. Nothing. Nothing.

Deafening silence. What about irresponsibility and indifference to real problems? Is there a prime minister in the country? The majority voted for him personally.

No one has chosen Galab Donev as finance minister or Vlado Nikolov as international spokesman for the presidency.

A general cannot hide behind the ranks. It is time for him to come forward and bear responsibility for the chaos he has caused in the country.

This comment was published on her Facebook page by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova.