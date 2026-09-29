A report by a special commission to the Judicial College of the Supreme Judicial Council on Martin Bozanov-The Notary goes to the National Assembly

The information collected by the special commission to the Judicial College of the Supreme Judicial Council, which is investigating possible connections of magistrates with the shooting of Martin Bozanov, nicknamed the Notary, last year, is going to the National Assembly. This is reported by the Bulgarian National Radio.

This is being done at the request of the deputies from "Democratic Bulgaria" Nadezhda Yordanova and Bozhidar Bozanov, as the court personnel officers, decided to publish the documents and the report on the case, but with personal data deleted, on the website of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The decision was reached after a nearly two-hour argument about whether the names of the judges cited in the materials should be deleted, and why there is no final analytical report with the conclusions of the special commission.

Members of the Judicial College Atanaska Disheva and Galina Zakharova, President of the Supreme Court of Cassation, commented:

"I will not support this decision because it is formal. Such talk in the space dilutes responsibility and in practice we are trying to shift responsibility from ourselves. And I will say that we have not collected much valuable information, however, from what we have collected, certain conclusions could be drawn".

"We owe the public at least a formal report on what is available as a result of the activities of this commission. There was indeed a lot of talking, both in front of cameras and among ourselves – as a result of this talking, zero activity resulted in creating the analytical part of this report".