Sofia Municipality will have a new deputy mayor for transport

The Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev will appoint a new deputy mayor for the "Transport and Urban Mobility" department. Terziev thanked Viktor Chaushev for his work as deputy mayor and announced that until his successor is appointed, he will personally take over the leadership of the department.

The temporary assumption of the department is also related to Terziev's commitment to the implementation of Sofia's large investment program. As the mayor announced earlier today, the focus in the next stage is on the accelerated movement and implementation of the prepared projects. A significant part of the investments are directly related to transport - from the renewal of rolling stock and rail infrastructure to large urban projects that require joint work between transport and construction.