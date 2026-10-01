Ventsislav Karavalchev: We are returning relics from non-Greek monasteries to Greece

The lack of public information about the upcoming transfer of 48 church artifacts to Greece in exchange for the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil raises serious concerns in the academic community. According to Assoc. Prof. Ventsislav Karavalchev from the Faculty of Theology of Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“, the monasteries from which the valuables in question originate have deep historical ties with Bulgarian culture and cannot be automatically defined as Greek, BGNES reports.

The historical context of the monasteries

The agreement stipulates that Bulgaria will return objects from the monasteries “Panagia Ikosifinisa“ on Mount Pangea and “St. John the Baptist“ in Serres, as well as from the Holy Metropolis of Serres and Nigrita. According to Assoc. Prof. Karavalchev, however, transferring modern national categories to the Middle Ages is historically incorrect.

„In no case can they be defined as Greek. There simply was no Greece at the time when the two monasteries arose“, the lecturer is categorical, emphasizing that the modern concept of Greece has existed only since the 19th century.

He specifies that although the artifacts are influenced by the Byzantine cultural environment, this does not mean that they have a national Greek origin. For the monastery „St. John the Baptist“ The expert points out that the iconostasis and a large part of the icons in its modern form were created by Bulgarians from the surrounding villages.

Bulgarian influence and donors

The historical connections with the Bulgarian spiritual tradition are also proven through preserved documents. Assoc. Prof. Karavalchev recalls the existence of a deed of donation from Tsar Ivan Shishman, and local traditions connect the holy monastery with students of Saint Ivan of Rila, as well as with the presence of Saint Romil of Vidin and Saint Theodosius of Tarnovsky.

A complex historical layer also covers the monastery of “Panagia Ikosifinisa“.

“The name Ikosifinisa is of Slavic origin, it cannot be anything other than Bulgarian - from “koshinitsa“ or “basket“, explains the historian, adding that the monastery itself is located in a mountain valley that visually resembles a basket.

The secret surrounding the 48 objects

Although the theologian recognizes the enormous symbolic significance of the return of the remains of the “great Bulgarian ruler“ Tsar Samuil to Sofia, he criticizes the lack of transparency regarding the cost of this return.

“What impresses me and what I think is offensive to the Bulgarian public is that the parameters of what is happening are being hidden“, Assoc. Prof. Karavalchev told BGNES.

At the moment, it is not clear whether the 48 objects include manuscripts, miraculous icons, church vessels or relics of saints, nor has a public inventory been presented.

“We also have many manuscripts. Will we return manuscripts? Will we not return them? How will it happen? This is a complete secret“, he asks rhetorically and adds that it is unacceptable for the academic community to intentionally conceal such information.

At the end of the conversation, the scientist summarizes the risk of the lack of specificity: “48 objects. What are they? They could be 48 “Koh-i-Nor“ diamonds, they could be 48 glass beads or plastic beads. There is a difference.“