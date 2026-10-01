Arabadzhiev: Iliyan Filipov did not move with security and was not afraid

The Executive Director of the Union of International Carriers Yordan Arabadzhiev spoke about the murdered Plovdiv businessman Iliyan Filipov, whom he had known for more than 20 years. According to him, in front of bTV, Filipov's death is a heavy blow not only to his family, but also to the Bulgarian transport business.

Arabadzhiev defended the late businessman from the comments that appeared after the murder about the way he built his business. He rejected the claims that Filipov's success was due to political patronage or state orders.

„Knowing him while he worked with about 200-250 trucks, he knew the license plates of each car, which driver drove it and where this car was going. He worked 2-4-6 hours. This is not achieved because someone put an umbrella on you. This is achieved with a lot of work“, said Arabadzhiev.

According to him, the company was able to work with major international brands precisely because it was a reliable partner. He described Filipov as a man with a vision who thought strategically and saw the development of the transport business years ahead.

“He and his partner and his team built it, not because they had any support, but because this man was a visionary“, said Arabadzhiev.

He also commented on the versions that emerged about the businessman's possible connection with illegal activities, including drugs. Arabadzhiev categorically stated that he did not believe such claims, pointing to the reputation of the companies with which Filipov worked, as well as his position among the business community in Plovdiv.

The conversation also touched on the topic of the conflicts that Filipov had had over the years, as well as his public statements that an assassination attempt could be prepared against him.

According to Arabadzhiev, Filipov certainly had competitors and people who did not like him, but he himself was not afraid and did not live with security.

„He walked without security. Several times a week he went to the forest, riding a bike. He had no such concerns“, Arabadzhiev said.

However, he stated that he had no information about what could have led to the murder and could not comment on whether the reason was a personal conflict or business-related.

Arabadzhiev also said that he did not know 51-year-old Slavcho Magerov, who was detained in connection with the murder. According to him, he was not among the people in Filipov's entourage.

“I know his serious associates. These are serious people. He treats these people like a brother“, Arabadzhiev said.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing, and the motives and specific circumstances surrounding the crime are still being clarified.

“Mr. Filipov did everything for the club, he wanted to build a strong team. All of us at the club take it very seriously. But we have to cope“, the head coach of “Botev“ (Plovdiv) Stanislav Genchev for Iliyan Filipov, who owns the football club.