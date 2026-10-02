Bulgaria: Western Balkans integration is key to security

The European integration of the Western Balkans remains a strategic foreign policy priority for Bulgaria and a key factor for the security and stability of Europe. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivanka Tasheva at the Berlin Process Ministerial Meeting hosted by Montenegro in Pržno. Her participation was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

„The European integration of the Western Balkans remains a strategic foreign policy priority and a key factor for the security and stability of Europe“, said Tasheva. She confirmed Bulgaria's consistent support for the European perspective of the countries in the region.

The Deputy Minister stressed that progress towards membership in the European Union must continue to be based on the principle of own merits, reliability and the implementation of the commitments undertaken. According to her, this approach is necessary for the sustainability of the enlargement process.

Connectivity and economy are among the highlights

Tasheva highlighted the role of the Berlin Process in promoting transport and other connectivity, economic integration and cooperation among young people. According to her, these areas contribute to competitiveness and the creation of real opportunities for the citizens of the Western Balkans.

She pointed to the strengthening of institutions, the rule of law and the protection of critical infrastructure as essential conditions for building sustainable societies in South-Eastern Europe.

Focus on young people

Ivanka Tasheva placed special emphasis on retaining the younger generation in the region. She called for accelerating economic convergence, investment in education, developing digital connectivity and more opportunities for youth mobility.

Among the goals set is the creation of a predictable legal environment so that young people see a real perspective and European standards in their own countries. Tasheva also called for strengthening regional engagement, trust and cooperation to lead common efforts to sustainable results for citizens.

A day earlier, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova stated that “Bulgaria must contribute to the security of the alliances in which it is a member and demonstrate its added value“.

Sources: BTA