Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the words of Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev about the need to use every opportunity for dialogue with the Russian Federation are a very positive phenomenon, TASS reported.

Peskov noted that Russia has already heard the statements of European leaders who speak rather timidly about the need to resume dialogue with Moscow despite the existing disagreements.

„The manifestation of such a political will for dialogue - this is undoubtedly a very positive phenomenon“, Peskov told journalists. „We note and carefully record“ these manifestations, the Kremlin spokesman added.