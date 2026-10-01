The budget has a deficit of EUR 3.6 billion as of the end of September

Based on preliminary data and estimates, the budget balance under the Consolidated Fiscal Program (CFP) as of the end of September 2026 is expected to be negative in the amount of EUR 3.6 billion (2.8 percent of the estimated GDP). This was announced by the Ministry of Finance.

Main parameters under the CFP based on preliminary data and estimates:

Revenues, grants and donations under the CFP as of September 2026 are expected to amount to EUR 33.9 billion, which is 68.4% of the annual estimates under the ZDBRB for 2026 and EUR 3.4 billion (11.0%) more than those reported for the same period in 2025. This growth is contributed by tax revenues, which increase nominally compared to September 2025 by EUR 2.4 billion (9.8%), and receipts in the part of grants and donations, which increase by EUR 1.5 billion. Non-tax revenues are lower by EUR 0.6 billion compared to September 2025, mainly due to lower dividend income from state-owned enterprises in 2026.

Expenditures under the consolidated fiscal program (including the Republic of Bulgaria's contribution to the EU budget) as of September 2026 amount to EUR 37.5 billion, which is 66.1% of the annual estimates. For comparison, the expenses under the CFP as of September 2025 amounted to 33.7 billion euros.

The increase in expenses is mainly in social and health insurance payments, including pension expenses, as well as in personnel expenses, capital expenses, and others.

The reasons for the observed increase in expenses are mainly: an increase in pension expenses after their indexation according to the Swiss rule from 01.07.2025 and 01.07.2026, the increase in the minimum wage from January 2026, as well as the increase in remuneration by the amount of accumulated inflation for 2025, starting from January 2026, a significant increase in capital expenses, which is due to the implementation of investments and projects under the PVP and the Municipal Investment Program, and others.

The share of the Republic of Bulgaria's contribution to the budget of the EU, paid as of 30.09.2026 from the central budget, amounts to 0.9 billion euros, which is in compliance with the currently applicable legislation in the field of EU own resources.

The statistical data and the Information Bulletin on the implementation of the state budget and the main indicators of the consolidated fiscal program, based on data from the monthly reports on the cash execution of the budgets of the primary budget spending units as of September 2026, will be published on the website of the Ministry of Finance at the end of October 2026.