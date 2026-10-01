A bomb was found in the toilet of the Central Post Office

A police officer, a former sapper, discovered the bomb that was reported earlier today to have been planted in the building of the capital's Central Post Office, „Bulgaria Dnes“ learned.

After searching the building, whose employees and customers were immediately taken outside, the police officer found the bomb planted in the toilet of the Central Post Office.

It is one of the places in the building that are not equipped with cameras.

Fortunately, the bomb was not connected to a clockwork mechanism, the police explained.

The explosive device was removed from the building by the police team and its type and the persons who planted it are to be examined.

A bomb alert was received at 11 a.m. today, in the building of the capital's Central Post Office led to urgent measures to evacuate all its employees and customers outside, saw “Bulgaria Dnes“.

Employees of the ministries and departments located in the immediate vicinity of the Central Post Office were also immediately evacuated.