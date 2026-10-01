Residents of "Mladost" 1 protested due to lack of hot water

Residents of the capital's district "Mladost" 1 protested. The reason is the lack of hot water in some of the blocks after the maintenance carried out by Toplofikatsiya Sofia in September, NOVA reports.

According to them, after the planned water supply in September, they had it for only a few days. They also say that there was a spill of hot water behind one of the blocks. People are having difficulty coping with their household needs and specify that they are resorting to improvised means.

From "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" stated that after the completion of the annual maintenance of the district heating district "Sofia East", many accidents have occurred in the most depreciated sections of the network and they need to be eliminated sequentially.

Many signals about the lack of hot water were also received by the Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva. In turn, she has signaled the Chairman of the KEWR Plamen Mladenovski. From there, they have requested the complete documentation for all emergency and planned interruptions of the heat supply - reasons, date, time, duration, as well as a description of each individual case.

In the meantime, the people's demonstration continues with a request to continue the dissatisfaction if the problem is not resolved urgently.