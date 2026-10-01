Recipe of the day: Potatoes with chicken livers in a pan in 55 minutes

The wide pan brings together golden potatoes, sweet onions, carrots and tender chicken livers. The recipe for potatoes with chicken livers in a pan is for four servings and takes a total of 55 minutes – 20 minutes for preparation and another 35 minutes for cooking.

Required products:

chicken livers - 500 g;

potatoes - 800 g;

onion - 1 head;

carrot - 1 pc.;

garlic - 2 cloves;

oil - 60 ml;

parsley - 1/2 bunch;

salt - to taste;

pepper - to taste.

Preparation method:

Clean the livers from the veins, rinse briefly with cold water and dry very well with kitchen paper. This way they will release less liquid when frying. Cut the potatoes into large slices. Pre-boiling them in salted water for 6-7 minutes is an important step - they should soften slightly at the edges, but remain firm. Then drain and leave to dry briefly.

The potatoes go into the pan first

Heat the oil in a wide pan over medium-high heat. Fry the potatoes for about 12-15 minutes, turning carefully until a golden crust appears on the edges.

Cut the onion into half moons, the carrot into thin sticks or circles, and chop the garlic. Add the onion and carrot to the potatoes and cook for another 5-6 minutes until tender. If the ingredients start to stick, you can add a tablespoon or two of water to the pan.

Add the livers at the end

Spread the chicken livers between the potatoes and vegetables. Fry for 8-10 minutes, turning carefully. The livers should remain soft and juicy, but not pink on the inside.

Add the minced garlic, salt and black pepper at the end. After seasoning, cook for another 2 minutes. This way the garlic retains its aroma without burning.

Sprinkle the finished potatoes with chicken livers in a pan with fresh parsley and serve immediately. If there is any leftover, it can be stored in a closed container in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. When reheating, it is best to use low heat and add a few drops of water.

Source: Gotvach.bg