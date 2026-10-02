Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov: Fuel prices on international markets are normalizing

The prices of gasoline and diesel are starting to fall, and the situation on international markets is gradually normalizing. This was stated by Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov from the Association of Bulgarian Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters of Fuels in the “NOVA Interview”.

According to him, in recent days there has been a change in the trend in fuels. “The wholesale price of gas fell by 0.11 euros. The situation with gasoline and diesel is also changing. The trend is reversing. Prices are going down, and this is very good news”, said Hadzhidimitrov.

According to him, in the last 10 days, exports of oil and finished petroleum products from the region through the Strait of Hormuz have been restored. “From time to time there are problems with ships, but this is fixable. Prices were so high because of concerns about what would happen on the markets. Now the situation is normalizing”, he pointed out.

The expert also commented on fuel consumption in Bulgaria. According to him, in early September many people started to refuel in advance. “Consumption was increased by 10-15% compared to the standard for this month last year”, he said.

According to him, however, there is no danger of a fuel shortage in our country. According to him, by the end of September the increased consumption had already normalized. “A shortage in Bulgaria is not possible. Currently, there is a surplus of diesel fuel in the country's tanks. "In the next 2-3 months, we shouldn't even think about such a thing," said Hadjidimitrov.

He also commented on the topic of possible speculation by traders. According to the expert, there is no reason for such doubts. "Traders' profits for the last month have fallen by 20% for gasoline, by 40% for diesel. This means that traders, as part of the industry, are in support of consumers," said Hadjidimitrov.