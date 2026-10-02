The Ministry of Tourism will promote the pilgrimage route "Camino Bulgaria"

The Minister of Tourism Dr. Ilin Dimitrov discussed with His Eminence Metropolitan Arseny of Sliven the possibilities for promoting the pilgrimage route "Camino Bulgaria - Path to the relics of St. John the Baptist".

The relics of the saint, discovered in 2010 on the island of "St. Ivan" near Sozopol by Prof. Kazimir Popkonstantinov, are considered one of the greatest relics for Orthodox Christians.

“We will assist in the wider presentation of the new route, which connects many of the riches of Bulgaria. It is important that it becomes part of the way we talk about the tourist opportunities of our country“, said Minister Dimitrov.

Metropolitan Arseny presented the significance of the path to the relics of St. John the Baptist (also called the Forerunner) and emphasized the need for it to be sustainably developed.

Saint John the Baptist is one of the most important and influential figures in Christian salvation history. He is the last Old Testament prophet and a direct forerunner of the Messiah Jesus Christ.

“The Lord has blessed his relics to be discovered here. This is a sign of God's mercy towards our people”, said Metropolitan Arseny.

“Camino Bulgaria“ is 81 kilometers long. The road starts from Malko Tarnovo and reaches the relics of the saint in Sozopol, passing through the territories of the municipalities of Malko Tarnovo, Tsarevo, Primorsko, Sozopol and Burgas. It combines the spiritual and cultural heritage of Bulgaria with the natural features of Strandzha and the Southern Black Sea Coast and creates an opportunity for the development of various types of tourism.