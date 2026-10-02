The former director of the National Investigative Service Boyko Naydenov commented in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR" on the investigation into the murder of businessman Iliyan Filipov. According to him, at this stage it is too early to draw any firm conclusions about the nature of the crime.

Naydenov congratulated the Ministry of Interior employees for their work, but stressed that not all the facts of the case are yet known.

He pointed out that in many domestic murders in Bulgaria the perpetrator is identified within 24 hours, but in this particular case it is still not clear to which category he should be assigned.

"We currently do not yet know the facts of this serious intentional crime and therefore I would not rush to make any qualifications", Naydenov said.

According to him, the first important moment for the evidence in the case will be the court hearing, at which the measure of detention will be decided.

Then the court will have to assess whether the data collected by the Ministry of Interior and the prosecutor's office are sufficient to make a reasonable assumption of a crime committed. crime.

Naydenov also commented on the allegations that there may be an attempt to "cover up the evidence" during the investigation. In his words, this would be extremely difficult, since an investigation involves numerous officials and bodies that collect and store separate evidence.

"Many bodies are involved in covering up the evidence, you understand. Yes, there is one supervising prosecutor, let's say. He cannot cover up any evidence, since his boss is behind him," he pointed out on Bulgaria ON AIR.

The former director of the National Criminal Investigation Service gave as an example other significant murders, which in his opinion should not be forgotten, including those of Alexei Petrov and Martin Bozanov - the Notary. He emphasized that in such cases, both the direct perpetrators and possible guarantors should be sought.

According to him, in the current investigation, the services must analyze the contacts and communication of the people related to the case. Naydenov pointed out that the work of the operatives includes checking telephone conversations, contacts and connections between individuals.

"There are sheets that are analyzed and all telephone conversations, all contacts, all conversations - who did what with whom and why," he said.

Naydenov also commented on the past of the detained Slavcho Megerov and the way in which he served previous sentences. According to him, this is where questions are raised about the work of the justice system and the decisions that led to his release.

He defined the possibility of the system working selectively as a serious problem and indicated that the decisions made by magistrates in previous cases against the detained person must be checked.

According to Naydenov, the problems are not limited to just one body, but affect the justice system more broadly. He believes that we need to work to limit dependencies and restore trust in institutions.

"We have no other choice. Even this conversation we are having is aimed precisely at making it clear that there is a problem and that the people who depend on it should do everything possible to change these dependencies, what has been arranged here for the last ten to fifteen years," he added.

At the end of the conversation, Naydenov stated that according to the information he had, this is more about personal relationships than contract killing.