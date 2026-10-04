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Motorcyclist died in Bansko, roadside assistance took away his right of way

Motorcyclist died in Bansko, roadside assistance took away his right of way

At around 1:35 p.m. today on "Patriarch Evtimiy" Street in Bansko, a serious traffic accident occurred, in which a 43-year-old man from Sofia died

Oct 4, 2026 18:04 61

Motorcyclist died in Bansko, roadside assistance took away his right of way - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

Motorcyclist died in Bansko after a traffic accident.

At around 1:35 p.m. today on "Patriarch Evtimiy" Street A serious road accident occurred in Bansko, in which a 43-year-old man from Sofia died, the Blagoevgrad Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced, BTA reports.

According to initial information, a truck (Roadside Assistance) took the right of way from a motorcycle driven by the 43-year-old man.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the roadway and died on the spot.

A motorcyclist also died earlier today in an accident near the “Tokuda" hospital in Sofia. According to initial data, no other vehicle was involved in the accident.


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