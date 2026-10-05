Employees of the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture protest in Burgas against the merger with the Forestry Agency

Employees of the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture protest in front of the building of the Regional Administration in Burgas against the intention to merge the agency with the Executive Agency for Forestry. They insist that the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture maintain its independent status.

The protesters point out that the two structures have different functions and operate under different legislation. According to them, the possible merger could lead to layoffs and change the control over fishing in the Black Sea and inland reservoirs.

They demand the resignation of the Minister of Agriculture

The dissatisfaction is also directed at the Minister of Agriculture Plamen Abrovski. The employees' union has already demanded his resignation, announcing that there is no dialogue on the planned change. The peaceful protest was announced for the period from 12:00 to 13:00 in front of the Burgas Regional Administration.

The reason for the sharp reaction was an interview by Abrovski to the Bulgarian National Radio on September 28. At that time, the minister stated: „In the form in which the NAFA currently exists, it is absolutely useless even to itself.“ He also indicated that the two directorates of the agency in Burgas and Varna will not be affected.

The employees define these assessments as unjustified and damaging to the prestige of the state administration. They demand that the specific analyses, reports and assessments that served as the basis for the merger be presented, as well as an assessment of its impact on the staffing, budget and control activities.

NAFA to retain its territorial units

The protesters' position is that they do not oppose reforms when they are professionally justified, but they do not accept a change that, in their opinion, will erase the agency's specialized expertise. They want NAFA to remain an independent structure with all its territorial units.

Among the demands are also verification of the claims that the agency “almost does not function“, public presentation of the documents behind the merger decision and holding a real dialogue with employees and their union representatives.

Sources: bntnews.bg, news.bg