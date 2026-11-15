Installed but useless? 200 AI cameras cannot see offenders in Sofia

200 artificial intelligence cameras installed in June along Sofia’s outer ring road and at more than 35 intersections are still not being used to sanction violations. The devices are supposed to detect improper lane changes, driving in the opposite direction, improper merging, failure to wear a seat belt, phone use and running a red light.

The system is also designed to automatically check whether vehicles have a valid annual technical inspection and valid compulsory motor third-party liability insurance. However, so far, the violations recorded have not resulted in electronic tickets or fines.

Interior Ministry: The system is in a test environment

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, which commissioned the project, says that the system is operational but is still in a test environment. The ministry states that putting it into operation depends on administrative procedures and the implementation of the requirements of the Personal Data Protection Act.

“The project is in its final implementation phase,” the Interior Ministry said.

The ministry added that once the procedures are completed, the system will be put into operation with its full range of functionalities. No specific deadline for the start of actual sanctions has been given.

The project was supposed to be completed in 2025

The public procurement procedure was announced in September 2022. The project is part of a National Intelligent Security System, which builds on the Integrated Automated Security System. Its value is nearly 13 million euros excluding VAT, provided through European funding.

The contract was signed on February 28, 2023, and the stated implementation period was 731 days. Based on these parameters, the system was supposed to become operational in the spring of 2025. However, the cameras were installed only in June 2026, and five months later they are still not part of the active enforcement system.

No response from the contractor

The company that won the public procurement procedure has not responded to questions about the implementation stage or the expected date of commissioning.

Ilia Todorov of the Bulgarian Association of Road Crash Victims points out that without fines actually being served, the system cannot have a preventive effect. He warns that every delay leaves the risk of dangerous violations and serious road accidents without the expected technological enforcement measure.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg