A breakdown has cut off hot water in six microdistricts of "Lyulin"

A breakdown in the heat transfer network left the subscribers of “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ without hot water in six microdistricts of the capital's “Lyulin“ – 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 and 10. The outage affects all buildings in the indicated areas.

According to data from “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ the outage began at different times. In “Lyulin“ 7 and 10, the heat supply was cut off at 11:25 p.m. on October 5, in 8 and 9 microdistricts – at 00:45 on October 6, and in microdistricts 1 and 2 – at 1:00.

Restoration is planned for October 7

The expected restoration of the service is scheduled for 4:30 on October 7. The company's announcement states: „Expected restoration on October 7, 2026, 04:30“.

BTA also informed about the specified deadline. Until the completion of the emergency activities, the residents of the six microdistricts will remain without hot water, with the specific time for restoration depending on the repair of the damage.

Sources: novini.bg