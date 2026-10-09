ABLE inspection: No drone remains found

No drone remains were found during the inspection of the merchant ship ABLE, as everything on board was burned. An inspection of the cargo determined that the ship was transporting wheat.

The inspection was carried out by military personnel from the 24th air base “Krumovo“, with the frigate “Verni“ also participating in the operation. The ship is located about 55 miles from Cape Emine.

The ship is damaged but remains stable

“The cargo has been checked and found to be wheat“, the military personnel involved in the operation reported.

The military personnel have described the fire as extremely severe and have found extensive damage to the ship. The crew used the emergency rescue equipment they had on board to evacuate.

There are holes in the stern of the ABLE through which water enters. It is not yet known whether the ship will sink. However, the inspection found that the vessel was in a stable condition.

There is no spill around the ship, the Navy announced.

A drone was also destroyed near Sinemorets

The Navy also announced that another drone was destroyed. It was 15 miles east of Sinemorets.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnt.bg, nova.bg