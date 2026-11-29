“I paid with my freedom to be able to fight this battle,” Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev said in an interview for the programme “120 Minutes.” At the end of the conversation, he estimated at 70% the changes he believes he had managed to achieve during his term in office.

Kotsev linked the conflict surrounding the governance of Varna to the influence of local business interests on the decisions of the Municipal Council. In his words, if these dependencies remain in place under the next administration as well, they will continue to influence the city for years to come.

The dispute over municipal properties and the majority

The mayor said that the three municipal plots at the centre of the political dispute had not necessarily been intended for sale. They had been included in the programme for the disposal of municipal property, but none of the properties had been sold. The programme expires at the end of 2026.

Kotsev said that the initial majority in the Municipal Council had fallen apart after he refused to govern as a mayor who fulfilled the wishes of certain business circles. He cited as an example requests to appoint people to positions in the municipal administration and said: “No, they did not offer me money.”

After the initial configuration broke up, he said, a new majority was formed with the participation of GERB, “Vazrazhdane,” “Alternative for Citizens” and “Bulgarian Voice.” Kotsev claims that when economic interests were not satisfied, mayoral proposals were blocked in the Municipal Council.

The legal proceedings continue

The interview was given against the backdrop of the procedure for the early termination of his term in office. On November 26, the Administrative Court in Varna suspended the preliminary enforcement of the decision to remove him from office, but the case on its merits is still pending.

Kotsev said that he would accept the court’s decision, regardless of the outcome. According to him, the more important question is what conclusions the people of Varna will draw about the city’s governance and the relationship between local government and business.

He described as a mistake the holding of a meeting with business representatives at his family’s restaurant. He said the discussion had concerned waste collection problems and the need to improve the service in Varna.

Sources: novini.bg, btvnovinite.bg