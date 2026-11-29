Vasil Levski Airport – Sofia was among the European airports most seriously affected by the bad weather on Sunday, November 29, 2026, after heavy snowfall, low temperatures and difficulties with ground handling led to widespread delays and canceled flights. By the evening, the international platform Flightradar24 was reporting dozens of disruptions to the flight schedule, while Transport Minister Georgi Peev ordered an inspection of the organization of work at the airport.

According to Flightradar24 data, 16 flights have been canceled today, while 84 flights have been delayed. Many of the flights that were scheduled to depart in the morning on Sunday were operated in the late afternoon. Some were delayed by 7–8 hours, including flights to Karlsruhe, Copenhagen and Vienna. Delays were recorded for arriving aircraft from Tel Aviv, Dubai and Frankfurt, as well as for departing flights to Copenhagen, Munich, Istanbul, Berlin and other destinations. The flight to Budapest was announced with a four-hour delay.

The situation worsened during the day after airport authorities initially reported relatively limited deviations of 15 to 30 minutes and no canceled flights. By noon, however, connections had already been canceled and significantly longer delays had been recorded.

Snow and de-icing are delaying aircraft

The main reason for the disruptions to the schedule is the worsening winter weather. Snowfall and strong winds, which are creating snowdrifts, are making it difficult to clear the airport infrastructure and service the aircraft. Additional time is needed for de-icing procedures, which are mandatory under certain winter conditions and have a direct bearing on flight safety.

The airport said that teams were working continuously to maintain operations. Despite the difficulties, the airport has not been closed, and takeoffs and landings are continuing.

Transport minister orders inspection of concessionaire

Due to the serious difficulties, Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev has instructed the Civil Aviation Administration Directorate-General to inspect the activities of the airport operator and the three ground-handling companies.

The inspection covers concessionaire SOF Connect, which operates the capital’s airport, as well as Swissport Bulgaria, Goldair Handling and Aviapartner Bulgaria.

At an extraordinary briefing, Minister Peev said that although the runways were being treated, the available capacity was insufficient to maintain the normal pace of flights under the prevailing conditions.

The forthcoming inspection is expected to clarify the organization of winter operations, the resources available and the reasons for the accumulated delays. As of now, no final findings of violations or established liability on the part of a specific operator have been announced.

Sofia Airport tops Flightradar24 ranking

On the evening of November 29, the Flightradar24 platform designated Sofia Airport as the “Most disrupted airport” – the airport with the most serious ongoing disruptions to its flight schedule. This is a dynamic ranking that reflects the operational situation in real time, rather than an assessment of the airport’s performance throughout the year.

The accumulation of delays may also affect subsequent flights, as aircraft and crews often operate several consecutive routes within a single day.

Passengers are urged to monitor the current status of their flights through the airlines and the airport’s official information channels, and to allow extra time to reach the terminals.