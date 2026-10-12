Velislava Petrova: Moratorium on attacks on merchant ships

Bulgaria will insist on joint European actions to guarantee security in the Black Sea and to stop attacks on merchant vessels. This was stated by Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova before the meeting of the European Union foreign ministers in Luxembourg, quoted by Nova TV.

According to her, the latest incidents show the escalation and spread of the consequences of the war in the region. “We have witnessed a number of actions that show the escalation and spread of the war in the region. This is extremely worrying. We are determined to establish the truth, but also to act together“, said Petrova.

Call for a moratorium on attacks

Among Bulgaria's main goals is to reach an agreement to end attacks on merchant shipping. “We must work to introduce a moratorium on attacks on merchant ships. This concerns not only Bulgaria, but also all countries in the region and will be a main focus of our talks“, said the foreign minister.

Petrova stressed the importance of the joint initiative with Romania to establish a maritime security center in the Black Sea. According to her, recent events show the need for better coordination between European countries.

“Security in the Black Sea is not just a regional policy. This is an issue that concerns everyone in the European Union“, said Petrova.

Grain corridors remain insufficiently protected

On the topic of Ukrainian grain exports by sea, Petrova indicated that steps have already been taken to create transport corridors. However, she warned that they still do not provide sufficient protection.

“We see that these corridors may not be as safe as we would like. Therefore, we need to find a common solution on how to stop attacks on all merchant ships“, said the minister.

Petrova stressed that the security of grain supplies is important not only for Ukraine, but also for countries that rely on Ukrainian exports. According to her, a political solution is needed to end the attacks and ensure the safe transportation of grain.