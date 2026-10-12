Yotova on the return of Iva Mihaylova: There are many unclear circumstances, I will meet with her at the first opportunity

President Iliana Yotova stated that she learned about Iva Mihaylova's return to Bulgaria this morning and currently does not have information about the circumstances under which she left North Macedonia. The head of state commented on the case to journalists after participating in an international conference on security in the Black Sea in Sofia, Nova TV reports.

Yotova specified that she was not asked for assistance in bringing Mihaylova home.

“I understood that she is already in Bulgaria after I left the television studio. I assume that she will now be examined in “Pirogov“, because during the conference I learned that such an examination is forthcoming. We will wait to see what the conclusion of the Bulgarian specialists is. Unfortunately, at this point I cannot provide any more information“, the president said.

Asked if she knows how Mihaylova left North Macedonia and what reaction she expects from the authorities in Skopje, Yotova replied that there are still questions that need to be clarified. “We will see. There are still many unclear circumstances. I think that the competent authorities in Bulgaria should make a statement first“, the head of state indicated.

The president expressed his readiness to meet personally with Iva Mihaylova at the earliest opportunity, if her health allows it. When asked whether her return could pose a security risk, Yotova was categorical that she did not see such a danger.

“There is no way that security can be jeopardized. The question now is to see what its condition is and to take the urgent measures that we have been insisting on for so many months - not only here, in Bulgaria, but also before all international institutions“, she emphasized.

Regarding security in the Black Sea, the president announced that consultations are forthcoming to guarantee free and safe shipping in the region. “The manner in which these consultations will be held and the measures that will be taken in the future are yet to be clarified. On October 15 and 16, a summit is coming up in Brussels and, as you can see, the topic of the Black Sea and its safety will be one of the main ones. We have made our proposals to our partners in the European Union, NATO and the UN, because our most important task at the moment is safety in the Black Sea“, said Yotova.