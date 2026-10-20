Vigenin: The Black Sea should not become a new war zone

„Russia's war against Ukraine has reached our shores. Civilian ships are systematically attacked, innocent sailors are losing their lives. We must not allow the conflict to engulf the Black Sea and turn it into a new war zone.“ This was stated by Bulgarian MEP Kristian Vigenin during today's debates in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. The debate was dedicated to the attacks on ships in the Black Sea, which threaten human life, regional security and food supplies. The European Parliament resolution on the subject will be voted on Thursday, October 22.

“Immediate and coordinated European measures are needed, such as enhanced maritime and satellite surveillance, early warning and countermeasure systems for drones, effective protection of merchant ships and their crews“, Vigenin insisted.

According to him, the establishment of the Maritime Security Center in Varna with European support should be accelerated. This position was also supported by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kalas, who pointed out the joint Bulgarian-Romanian center as an important part of the European capabilities for surveillance and early detection of threats in the Black Sea.

“We must strengthen our defense. But let's not be fooled - security will not come only with more weapons. Diplomatic and political action is also needed to end the attacks on civilian shipping and to stop the war. Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova has raised this issue more than once. Today I finally heard the need for diplomatic efforts from Mrs. Kallas too,” the MEP stressed.

Vigenin said that the perpetrators of the attacks must be identified and held accountable, but warned that punishment alone will not bring back the dead: “We will look for the guilty. But this will not bring back the sailors who lost their lives. It will not bring back the hundreds of thousands of men who will never hug their loved ones again. It will not comfort the mothers who will cry until the end of their days in both Russia and Ukraine. Enough death. Enough destruction. It is time to make a real effort to stop this war.“

To contact the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/