Radev: Chemical analysis of drone remains is being conducted

In addition to examining the remains of the drones, a chemical analysis is also being conducted to establish the type of explosive. This was announced by Prime Minister Rumen Radev in connection with the attack on the Chelsea-3 ship in the Black Sea.

According to him, the investigative teams are working intensively. Teams from allied countries are also expected to arrive, who will use high-tech equipment to analyze the discovered remains.

“We hope to receive some answer as soon as possible what the type of drones are“, said Rumen Radev.

The prime minister's comment was made in response to a question about the information that remains of drones had been discovered. Radev specified that in addition to their research, the chemical composition of the explosive is also being checked.

Earlier, the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev announced that remains had been found and would be analyzed by Bulgarian investigators. He indicated that at this time there is no information on exactly what the remains are and where they were found.

Peev specified that the responsibilities of the Ministry of Transport and Communications include the management of ship traffic in the 12-mile zone, as well as the organization and leadership of search and rescue operations.

The results of the examinations should provide information on both the type of drones used and the explosive used in the attack on “Chelsea-3“.