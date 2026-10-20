Radostin Vassilev would speak directly with Putin and Zelensky

As the president of Bulgaria, Radostin Vassilev would establish immediate direct contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky due to the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. This was stated by the leader of the MECH party and presidential candidate in the program “Face to Face“ on bTV.

“I would immediately make contact with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, directly, as the president of Bulgaria“, said Vassilev in response to a question about how he would react to the attacks on the ships and the missing sailors.

According to him, Bulgaria should seek information directly from both sides in the conflict, instead of relying on contradictory statements and diplomatic contacts with representatives of the warring states. Vassilev suggested that Vladimir Putin would accept a conversation with him, since he did not take extreme geopolitical positions.

Vassilev: There is not enough information about who is behind the attacks

The presidential candidate said that at the moment there is not enough information to determine who is behind the attacks in the Black Sea. He pointed to Bulgaria's insufficient military and intelligence capacity as the main problem.

“The problem is that we do not have the military capacity and in general the capacity that would allow our services to establish what the real situation is“, Vassilev said.

According to him, the Bulgarian services cannot establish in a timely manner what is happening near the Bulgarian coast. He accused a series of administrations of wasting decades on corruption and failing to provide the country with the necessary protection.

Criticism of institutions and position on Ukraine

Vassilev criticized the reaction of Bulgarian institutions after the incidents in the Black Sea. According to him, President Iliana Yotova should not have supported European Union decisions before the public had sufficient information about the origin of the drones.

The MECH leader also commented on Prime Minister Rumen Radev's position that Bulgaria would not participate in the granting of a 70 billion euro loan to Ukraine. Vassilev stated that his party has long opposed the provision of new loans to Kiev and that their positions coincide on this issue.

Regarding Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Vassilev described the actions of the American president as political moves that weaken the positions of Ukraine and Europe. According to him, peace negotiations without the participation of Kiev and European countries would put Europe in a humiliating position.

Vassilev defined himself as an independent and prepared candidate and called for a national debate between the leading contenders for the presidential post.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg