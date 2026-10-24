Minister Naydenov: Prevention and suppression of property fraud is a common goal of the Ministry of Justice and the Notarial Chamber

The Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov was a guest of the Notarial Chamber on the occasion of their professional holiday. In his greeting, he pointed out that many young people are turning to this profession in order to practice it for the benefit of citizens and business.

The Minister emphasized the joint efforts of the Ministry of Justice and the Notarial Chamber, along with all interested parties and industry organizations, to draft amendments to the Inheritance Act, the Civil Procedure Code, the Family Code, the Obligations and Contracts Act, the Property Act, the Obligations and Contracts Act and the Civil Registration Act. The goal is to prevent and combat property fraud and focus on protecting the interests of vulnerable segments of the population.

The event kicked off with the establishment of the Institute for Professional Training and Development of Notaries - NOTA.

“NOTA can also be a consultative platform for discussing legislative initiatives that will assist the Ministry of Justice in preparing compliance analyses and impact assessments of regulatory acts related to electronic notary and the digitalization of proceedings“, the Minister of Justice emphasized. He added that the institute can turn theoretical training into a dynamic tool for combating property fraud.

Notaries and foreign guests were also welcomed by notary Luiza Stoeva - Chairperson of the Council of Notaries, attorney Stefan Marchev - Chairperson of the Supreme Bar Council, Ms. Barrio del Olmo - President of the Notarial Chamber of the Kingdom of Spain, Assoc. Prof. Boryana Museva, member of the Board of Directors of the Foundation “Center for Training of Lawyers “Krustyu Tsonchev“, representatives of the academic community.