Bulgarian military personnel abroad will vote in embassies

Bulgarian military personnel stationed abroad will vote in polling stations in Bulgarian embassies. The Ministry of Defense has also organized voting for military personnel who will be on duty during the elections, the Bulgarian National Radio reported, citing the military department.

The largest Bulgarian military contingents outside the country are in Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina. For the servicemen there, as well as for the other Bulgarian military abroad, the opportunity is provided to vote in the sections at the diplomatic missions.

The vote is for president and vice president

The presidential elections are scheduled for October 25, 2026. The decision of the National Assembly was adopted on July 31. It states:

„Schedules elections for president and vice president of the Republic of Bulgaria on October 25, 2026“

If none of the candidates receives the required majority in the first round, the second round will be on November 1, 2026.

The organization of voting outside the country is carried out with the participation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Central Election Commission. The CEC determines the locations and number of polling stations in different countries, and diplomatic missions ensure the conduct of the vote abroad.

Sources: bnrnews.bg