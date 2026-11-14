SJC candidate calls for a review of the council’s work to date and changes to recruitment procedures

Boyko Atanasov, a candidate for membership of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), is proposing a review of the work of the Prosecutors’ Chamber and the previous composition of the SJC. He is also calling for changes to the rules governing recruitment procedures for magistrates, which, in his view, should ensure an equal starting point for candidates and limit opportunities for manipulating the results.

Atanasov, who is an investigator in the Investigation Department of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, was heard by the General Assembly of Investigators. His candidacy is for membership of the Prosecutors’ Chamber of the SJC from the professional quota.

Review of decisions on judicial appointments

Atanasov told the assembly that he would work to increase the transparency and accountability of the council. Among the priorities he identified were limiting dependencies, nepotism and the appointment of relatives and close associates of magistrates.

He is proposing a review of decisions on judicial appointments, as well as the work of the previous composition of the SJC. According to Atanasov, clear criteria for professionalism and integrity should be introduced in the election of council members.

Changes to recruitment procedures for magistrates

„The rules must guarantee an equal starting point for candidates and prevent the manipulation of the results of recruitment procedures,“ Boyko Atanasov said.

The candidate is calling for new rules for recruitment procedures for junior judges and prosecutors, as well as for the initial appointment and promotion of judges, prosecutors and investigators. He pointed out that the aim is to make the procedures more predictable and the same for all participants.

Atanasov said that he wanted to contribute to improving the quality of investigators’ work and increasing the effectiveness of the prosecution service. As a member of the Prosecutors’ Chamber, he would work to address problems in the prosecution service and within the chamber itself.

The election is on 21 November

The General Assembly of Investigators will continue on 21 November, when the vote for an SJC member will take place. A total of 453 investigators are entitled to participate, and voting will be conducted using paper ballots from 8:00 to 18:00. The results must be announced by 23:00.

Boyko Atanasov holds a master’s degree in law from Neofit Rilski South-West University in Blagoevgrad. He has more than 24 years of legal experience in the bodies of the judiciary. From 2002 to 2009, he was an investigator at the Sofia Investigation Service, and since 8 May 2009 he has worked in the Investigation Department of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

Sources: bta.bg