Precedent: Boycott of the elections in Lyutovo: 158 people did not vote

None of the 158 voters in the village of Lyutovo, Belitsa Municipality, had voted by 3:30 p.m. in the presidential and vice-presidential elections. The ballot box in the only section in the village remained empty, BNT reported.

The members of the section election commission have also not voted by this time. They have stated that they have not yet decided whether they will exercise their right to vote and that this is their personal choice.

In the section, local residents have linked the non-voting to the detention of Belitsa Mayor Radoslav Revanski. The chairman of the commission has stated that he will not vote in protest against his detention, BNT reported.

Low turnout in Belitsa municipality

A similar, but not complete, lack of participation was also reported in the neighboring village of Kuzyovo. One resident and three members of the section commission voted there in the afternoon.

As of 4:00 p.m., voter turnout in Belitsa municipality was 5.66%, or 450 people, Radio Blagoevgrad reported. It will finally become clear after the end of election day whether all 158 voters in Lyutovo have maintained their boycott.

Election day ends at 8:00 p.m. If there are voters waiting in front of the section, voting can continue until 9:00 p.m. at the latest. After that, the section commission must count the ballots actually cast and hand over the election papers.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg, offnews.bg