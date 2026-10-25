Low interest in the elections in the "Hristo Botev" neighborhood in Sofia

Low interest in the presidential elections is observed in the capital's "Hristo Botev" neighborhood. In the 94th Secondary School "Dimitar Strashimirov", where eight polling stations have been opened, at the time of the visit, less than 30 people voted in each of them.

The flow of voters is low, and some residents of the neighborhood say they will not go to the polls. The chairwoman of the section election commission Boryana Yotsova described the activity as "extremely low". She indicated that her section has no problems with either the organization or the election equipment, but the turnout in the neighborhood is lower than the average for Sofia.

Among the reasons cited by residents is the lack of trust in politicians. Some of the respondents stated that they do not expect their problems to change regardless of which candidate is elected.

Election day lasts until 8:00 p.m. If there are voters who have not voted in front of the polling station, voting can continue, but not later than 9:00 p.m.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, trud.bg