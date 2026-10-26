Yucel Atilla: The boycott of the MRF is again under dictation

The non-voting of the people from the MRF in the presidential vote was again under dictation, Yucel Atilla told the Bulgarian National Radio. According to him, fear has returned in the regions with ethnic Turks and Muslims, and Delyan Peevski's control over the local government has been restored.

„The fact that no one from the MRF is not voting is again control, it is again under dictation“, said Atilla. He claims that between 150,000 and 200,000 ethnic Turks and Muslims supported “Progressive Bulgaria“ in a previous vote, but did not vote in the presidential elections.

According to Atilla, no change has occurred in the regions

The former MP and one of the founders of the MRF stated that Delyan Peevski's tools at state, regional, district and municipal positions continue to operate. According to him, this is what allowed control in local government to be restored.

Atilla pointed out that the people who wanted change did not receive it. According to him, the actions of the main political players show an attempt to question the governance of “Progressive Bulgaria“.

“People who want their freedom will not line up at the polls“, he said.

Does not expect a repeat of the boycott

Atilla does not expect the boycott to be repeated in the run-off. He stated that a possible agreement between Delyan Peevski and Rumen Radev would be disapproved by people from the ethnic community.

According to him, if voters go to the polls, they will make their own choice, and not follow a party instruction. The assessment is Atilla's personal position and is not presented as an official position of the MRF.

Sources: bnrnews.bg