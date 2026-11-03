Ivaylo Mirchev: Rumen Radev is cutting every Bulgarian’s pension!

On average, €400 less per year in the private pension account of every person who pays social security contributions regularly! Money that accumulates, is invested, generates returns and can be inherited.

This warning was issued on “Facebook” by Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria”.

Gas prices rose by 32.5%, inflation reached 6.1%, and the budget deficit swelled to €5.2 billion. And now, instead of curbing its spending, the government is preparing to reach into our future pensions as well.

The government wants to redirect them to the National Social Security Institute (NOI) to fill today’s budget holes. And people will lose not only these personal savings, but also the returns they could generate over the coming decades.

In a word: This means lower pensions.

The government cannot pay today’s bills with our tomorrow’s pensions!

Private pension savings are not the government’s piggy bank! This is money earned through our work. These are our savings.

If the government does not back down, we are ready to defend this money in the streets as well and will call for protests. Keep your hands off citizens’ pensions! This was the appeal made by Ivaylo Mirchev.