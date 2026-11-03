Torrential Rain Floods Streets in Plovdiv, Boulevard Closed

Intense torrential rain flooded streets, boulevards and nearby properties in Plovdiv, while a section of Alexander Stamboliyski Boulevard at the intersection with Industrialna Street was temporarily closed. The situation was most serious in the Yuzhen district, where the Southern Bypass Collector could not handle the large volume of rainwater.

The heavy rain continued for about two hours. Water from the roadway entered several properties near the affected section. Due to the risk of vehicles becoming stranded in the high water, traffic was diverted along alternative routes.

Failure Left Station Operating at Reduced Capacity

The drainage problem was compounded by a failure at the pumping station. Even before the torrential rain, six of the total nine pumps intended to drain water from the area had stopped working.

“Extremely heavy rain poured down over the city within two hours, and the collector could not withstand it. That is why we closed the street as a precaution, so that no cars would be left in the water. At the moment, the Water and Sewerage teams are draining the area, while our pumps are operating,” said Atanas Kunchev, mayor of the Yuzhen district, as quoted by NOVA.

Water and Sewerage teams and the district administration worked on draining the area and restoring the pumping equipment.

Traffic Restored

The intersection of Alexander Stamboliyski Boulevard and Industrialna Street is now open to traffic. Eight pumps are operating at the site after the failure affecting the six units was repaired.

The remaining three pumps are yet to be repaired. This means that drainage in the area will continue to depend on the operation of the pumping system during heavy rainfall.

Sources: dunavmost.com, plovdiv24.bg