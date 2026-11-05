Vladimir Stoyanov: The Ban on Gambling Advertising Is Discriminatory

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The planned complete ban on gambling advertising will seriously harm Bulgarian sport but will not solve the problem of illegal operators. This was stated by Sportal.bg editor-in-chief Vladimir Stoyanov on NOVA NEWS, commenting on the restrictions being prepared by the government.

“What the government is trying to do with the total ban will, first and foremost, harm Bulgarian sport,” Stoyanov said. According to him, legal bookmakers and gambling companies have for years been among the main financial partners of sports clubs, while the restrictions will also affect specialised media outlets.

Dispute Over the Different Treatment of Companies

Stoyanov described the planned restrictions as discriminatory towards Bulgarian legal entities. In his view, gambling advertising on international platforms and in international media will continue to reach consumers, while Bulgarian companies and websites will not be able to use the same opportunities.

He gave the example of international news platforms where Bulgarian users see advertisements for gambling operators, while the same messages would be restricted in Bulgarian media. In his words, this puts local legal businesses at a greater disadvantage.

The editor-in-chief of Sportal.bg also questioned the point of licensing operators if they lose the opportunity to advertise their activities. He stressed that the right to advertise is one of the advantages of licensed businesses over illegal platforms.

Warning of Growth in Illegal Gambling

According to Stoyanov, completely stopping internet advertising is practically impossible because of the global nature of social networks and digital platforms. He called on the state to focus on clear rules, effective oversight and consistent policy instead of further restricting legal operators.

Stoyanov warned that bans would not eliminate demand for gambling and could direct users to unregulated websites. He said that, according to his data from around two years ago, there were more than 4,000-5,000 illegal websites in Bulgaria.

As an example of the scale of the problem, Stoyanov also cited data on the European gambling market, according to which GGR - gross gambling revenue - for the legal sector stood at around 36 billion, while that of the illegal sector was approximately 91 billion.

In his words, the restrictions must not weaken the advantages of the regulated sector, including the ban on participation by persons under 18 and the requirements imposed on licensed operators. He warned that some of the major companies could be pushed into the grey sector if the rules put legal businesses at a disadvantage.

Prevention Requires More Than Bans

Stoyanov said that gambling addiction is a real problem requiring state intervention. According to him, however, registration in a relevant register and a ban on participation in gambling games are only the first step.

He called for the funds allocated by gambling operators to the state and for addiction prevention to be used to establish specialised facilities and provide access to doctors, psychologists and other specialists.

“The ban will not lead to the disappearance of gambling,” Stoyanov said, insisting that efforts should primarily focus on curbing the illegal sector without undermining the position of licensed businesses.

Sources: novini.bg