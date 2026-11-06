The Memory of Patriarch Maxim Honored at Troyan Monastery

The memory of Bulgarian Patriarch Maxim will be honored at Troyan Monastery, marking 14 years since his death. The memorial Divine Liturgy and memorial service will be presided over by Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia Daniel.

According to information from the Bulgarian Patriarchate, Patriarch Daniel will be welcomed at the monastery at 8:30 a.m. The memorial Divine Liturgy will begin at 9:00 a.m., while the memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Metropolitans and bishops of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church will take part in the services.

Patriarch Maxim Is Buried at Troyan Monastery

Patriarch Maxim died in November 2012 at the age of 98. He led the Bulgarian Orthodox Church for 41 years—from 1971 to 2012.

At his request, he was buried at Troyan Monastery, which is located near the village of Oreshak—his birthplace. The monastery is also connected with his early monastic life.

The anniversary is being marked with prayer services in memory of the long-serving head of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. Following the conclusion of the liturgy, a memorial service will be held for the repose of Patriarch Maxim.

Sources: bntnews.bg, utroruse.com