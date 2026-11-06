Manolova: Compensation is owed for lack of heating in Sofia

Thousands of subscribers of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ continue to be without heating and hot water, while the chairwoman of the Commission for Consumer Protection, Maya Manolova, said that affected consumers are entitled to compensation.

According to her, the company’s website contains no notices of scheduled repairs or maintenance that could explain the ongoing interruptions. Manolova pointed out that some Sofia residents have been without hot water for 90 days.

„The heating was turned on at the end of last month – on October 29. The 48-hour grace period has already expired. For every day that people are without heating, starting from November 2, they are entitled to compensation. This is stipulated in the general terms and conditions,“ Manolova told NOVA.

The CPC will monitor whether „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ includes the amounts owed in the November bills. Manolova said that if this is not done, the commission will file two lawsuits – one for payment of the compensation and a class action for violating consumers’ interests.

Management to be questioned

The management of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ is due to be questioned at a meeting of the Committee on Engineering Infrastructure and Energy Planning of the Sofia Municipal Council. Manolova said she would insist on a specific schedule for restoring the heat supply and paying the compensation.

She also said that she would monitor the bills to ensure that no „building installation“ charge is applied for the periods during which subscribers have been left without heating.

Warning to electricity distribution companies

In the interview, Manolova also commented on electricity prices. In her view, the decision by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission not to increase prices does not rule out the possibility of incorrect or inflated readings of consumption.

Checks on markups and medicine prices

„Once the EWRC has said, „we will not raise prices,“ they will not raise them. This does not mean, however, that the electricity distribution companies will not overstate citizens’ consumption. I will respond,“ the CPC chairwoman said.

Manolova reported that checks of food prices carried out so far had revealed markups of up to 140% on dairy products and up to 300% on vegetables. The checks are being carried out jointly with the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency and the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to her, when the difference in markups for similar products from the same category and in the same retail chain exceeds 10%, the penalty may reach 10% of turnover. The CPC is also launching checks of medicine and food supplement prices.

Sources: nova.bg