Military convoys carrying equipment to move across the country until November 14

Military convoys carrying servicemen and equipment from the Land Forces will travel on the national road and railway infrastructure between November 9 and 14. The movement is related to the completion of the “Pirin Sentinel 26” tactical exercise at the “Koren” training ground.

The Ministry of Defence уточнява, че придвижването ще бъде съпровождано от екипи на Служба „Военна полиция“. В съобщението се посочва: „Колоните ще преминат по републиканската пътна и железопътна инфраструктура“.

The exercise began on October 27

“Pirin Sentinel 26” began on October 27. The primary participants are the headquarters of the 3rd Brigade Command and the formations under its command. The subject is the participation of a mechanized brigade in a joint defensive operation as part of the Land Component.

More than 1,000 servicemen from the command and attached formations are taking part in the training. The officer planning the exercise is the Commander of the Land Forces, Major General Deyan Deshkov. The exercise is being conducted by the Deputy Commander of the Land Forces, Brigadier General Plamen Yordanov, while the director is the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations of the Land Forces, Colonel Ivaylo Ivanov.

The movement of the convoys will continue until November 14, while the specific routes and times of passage were not indicated in the statement.

Sources: focus-news.net, armymedia.bg