More than 150 sacks of red pepper washed ashore near Sinemorets

More than 150 sacks of red pepper have been washed ashore at Listi Beach near Sinemorets. Tsarevo Municipality and the State Forestry Enterprise will assist in cleaning the beach, but an order must first be issued by the Military Prosecutor’s Office, Tsarevo Mayor Marin Kirov said.

The municipality has already requested assistance from the Burgas Regional Governor. A Border Police unit is stationed at the site and is guarding the area.

“Access to Listi Beach is extremely difficult,” Marin Kirov said.

The difficult access will complicate the removal of the sacks and the cleaning of the shore. In a Facebook post, the mayor noted that although the beaches are exclusive state property, the municipality would join the effort to remove the pollution because of the seriousness of the problem.

Municipality calls for a mechanism to deal with similar cases

Kirov called for a mechanism to be established for cleaning the coastline when the sea washes cargo ashore on beaches and rocks. According to him, the state should provide funding to the Burgas Regional Administration if such situations become more frequent.

The case involving the sacks is the latest report of cargo washed ashore by the sea along the Southern Black Sea coast. On November 2, the sea washed a shipping container ashore in the area between Arapya Beach and Oasis campsite near Tsarevo.

Later, an isotank was also washed ashore near Sinemorets, which the Burgas Regional Governor said was empty. On November 3, a second container was also reported to have been spotted near the Butamyata area.

The cleaning of Listi Beach will be organized after the necessary order is issued. Until then, the site will remain under guard.

Sources: bta.bg