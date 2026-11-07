Ruling parties confirm closure of the Files Commission

The ruling parties have confirmed their intention to close the Files Commission and transfer its activities to the State Archives Agency. This is stated in the rationale accompanying the published draft state budget for 2027, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

At the same time, €1.8 million in expenditure has been earmarked for the commission for next year. The rationale states that a legislative initiative for structural reform has been launched, with the aim of transferring the body’s activities to the State Archives Agency.

The idea was included as early as in the 2026 budget

“A legislative initiative for structural reform has been undertaken with regard to the Commission for Disclosing Documents and Announcing Affiliation of Bulgarian Citizens with State Security and the Intelligence Services of the Bulgarian People’s Army, with the aim of transferring its activities to the State Archives Agency,” the document states.

The intention to close the Files Commission became clear as early as in the transitional and final provisions of the draft 2026 budget. At the time, the ruling parties justified it by citing the lack of any further need for the commission to exist as an independent body.

Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov was tasked with drafting a bill to transfer the activities to the State Archives Agency. The draft envisages a change in the way work related to the documents of the former security services and the declaration of affiliation with them will continue.

More than 100 public figures oppose the move

More than 100 public figures came out against the closure of the commission and called for the bill to be withdrawn. They expressed their position during the public consultation on the proposed amendments.

The deadline for submitting opinions on the bill expires, after which the proposals and objections must be considered as part of the legislative procedure. The transfer of the functions itself cannot be carried out solely through the publication of the draft budget and will require the adoption of the relevant legislative amendments.

The Files Commission was established by law to disclose documents and announce the affiliation of Bulgarian citizens with State Security and the intelligence services of the Bulgarian People’s Army. Until the bill is finally adopted, it will continue to exist as an independent body.

Sources: bnrnews.bg